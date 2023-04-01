Lawyers want bail review hearing for man accused in Cockeysville manhunt

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Attorneys representing the 24-year-old man accused in a Cockeysville manhunt filed a motion for a bail review hearing last week, public court documents show.

David Linthicum is accused of attempted murder, shooting two police officers, putting one - a detective - on life support.

In the motion, filed March 24, Linthicum's public defenders say he should be held on home detention with permission for "intensive mental health treatment."

Lawyers say Linthicum was "suffering a mental health crisis," and liken being locked away, alone, in a concrete room for 23 hours a day to "torture."

They want the court to consider the incident was a "call for help that went terribly wrong."

Police arrived to check in on Linthicum on the afternoon of February 8. Then, according to police, Linthicum fired a gun and injured an officer, sparking the manhunt. He wasn't seen again until the next night when, police say, he shot a detective.

According to police, he stole that detective's car and took it to Harford County, where he was eventually arrested in the early morning hours of February 10.

Days after he was arrested, Linthicum waived a bail review hearing.

Both the Baltimore County State’s Attorney, and the public defenders representing Linthicum, declined an interview for this story.