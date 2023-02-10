After allegedly shooting two officers and spending two days on the run, David Linthicum is in custody

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — After two days on the loose, the manhunt for David Linthicum has come to an end.

Linthicum had been on the run after allegedly shooting two Baltimore County Police officers.

The search ended just after 5:30 Friday morning in a heavily wooded area of Fallston.

Linthicum was considered armed and dangerous following a pair of violent incidents that started Wednesday afternoon at a home in Cockeysville.

Officers were initially called to the 10000 block of Powers Avenue for a person in crisis.

As police entered the home, Linthicum allegedly opened fire injuring one officer. That officer was released from the hospital later the same day.

At first police reported that Linthicum barricaded himself inside the home, setting up a SWAT Team response.

It was later determined he fled the scene prompting a massive search resulting in several school and road closures.

Linthicum wasn't spotted again until Thursday evening, not far from the original incident.

Police say he shot another officer and took off in their vehicle leading to a chase that ultimately ended in Harford County.

Although no gun was recovered from Linthicum at the time of his arrest, deputies did find him in possession of ammunition for an assault rifle.

Linthicum was taken into custody unharmed. Meanwhile the second officer he's accused of shooting remains on life support at Shock Trauma.

Official charges against Linthicum are pending.

Online court records show Linthicum pleaded guilty in 2019 to drug possession with intent to distribute, for which he was sentenced to probation before judgement.