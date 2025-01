BALTIMORE COUNTY — In September 2020, WMAR-2 News began tracking daily murders and shootings in Baltimore City.

So in May 2022, we started this new tracker to help keep you informed of the latest shootings and murders in Baltimore County.

Here's the list for 2025:

1/1 - 3:30am: A man was shot in the 200 block of Patapsco Avenue. Police say this was a targeted incident. The man's condition is unknown at this time.