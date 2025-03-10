Police: 17-year-old shot, killed in White Marsh Sunday night

WHITE MARSH, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating a deadly shooting in White Marsh.

According to police, the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was gunned down in the 4300 block of Bedrock Circle on Sunday just before 9:00 pm.

Baltimore County Councilman David Marks took to Facebook Monday morning to say his office has been in contact with police and claims the shooting could have been targeted.

Baltimore County Police say that this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information should contact police at 410-887-4636.

You can also contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2857.