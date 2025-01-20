Two adults arrested for allegedly shooting, injuring 15-year-old in Essex

ESSEX, Md. — Two adults are in custody for allegedly shooting and injuring a teen in Essex on Monday.

Police say the shooting occurred in the area of Bayner and Sandalwood Roads around 1:30 am.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Both the suspects were taken in shortly after the shooting occurred and are currently being held without bail.

They are charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Authorities believe this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information should contact police at 410-887-4636 (INFO).