BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Rain showers move through this morning before steadier rain takes over this afternoon and evening. It will be a rainy start to the holiday weekend with widespread showers on Saturday.
Here are your top news headlines:
- 'We should have a say': Neighbors push back on data centers at Baltimore County planning meeting
- Maryland to require reservations at 6 State Parks starting Memorial Day weekend
- Baltimore park pools to open Memorial Day weekend
Top news headlines for Friday, May 22