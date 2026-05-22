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Top news headlines for Friday, May 22

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WMAR
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BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Rain showers move through this morning before steadier rain takes over this afternoon and evening. It will be a rainy start to the holiday weekend with widespread showers on Saturday.

Here are your top news headlines:

Top news headlines for Friday, May 22

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