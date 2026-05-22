Showers linger through Memorial Day weekend

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Rain showers move through this morning before steadier rain takes over this afternoon and evening. Rainfall lingers into Saturday before tapering off Saturday Night, though low clouds and fog will stick around through Sunday morning. More rain and thunderstorms are expected Monday as a surface low moves through. High temperatures will gradually warm up each day, potentially reaching the 80s by Wednesday.

Stay sunny!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers. High near 63. East wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Showers. Low around 50. East wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Showers, with thunderstorms. High near 62.

Saturday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 53.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Memorial Day A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.