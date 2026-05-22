Baltimore park pools to open Memorial Day weekend

BALTIMORE — It is officially pool season.

Baltimore Rec and Parks announced park pools will be open for the season this weekend.

All pools are free, but everyone must have a CivicRec account to enter.

Park pools open on May 23 at all locations except Riverside Park Pool, which will open one week later on May 30 due to maintenance.

Pools will be open on weekends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. On Memorial Day the hours are from 12-3 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.

The open park pools include:



Cherry Hill

Druid Park

Lake Clifton

Riverside — opens May 30

Patterson

Roosevelt

Neighborhood pools will open later in the season on Monday, June 16.