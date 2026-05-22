Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

Baltimore park pools to open Memorial Day weekend

city pools
wmar staff
city pools
city pools
Posted

BALTIMORE — It is officially pool season.

Baltimore Rec and Parks announced park pools will be open for the season this weekend.

All pools are free, but everyone must have a CivicRec account to enter.

Park pools open on May 23 at all locations except Riverside Park Pool, which will open one week later on May 30 due to maintenance.

Pools will be open on weekends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. On Memorial Day the hours are from 12-3 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.

The open park pools include:

  • Cherry Hill
  • Druid Park
  • Lake Clifton
  • Riverside — opens May 30
  • Patterson
  • Roosevelt

Neighborhood pools will open later in the season on Monday, June 16.

MFM NEWSLETTER RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Sign up for the FREE Matter for Mallory Weekly Email

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR