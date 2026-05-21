Maryland to require reservations at 6 State Parks starting Memorial Day weekend

BALTIMORE — If weather the past two days is any indication, summer is right around the corner.

Memorial Day usually marks the lead-in to warmer weather.

With that, many Marylanders flock to state parks to enjoy the outdoors.

While all are welcome, the Maryland Park Service is reminding visitors that reservations are required at some locations on holidays and weekends through Labor Day.

Specifically six state parks require them; Greenbrier State Park, Point Lookout, Newtowne Neck, North Point, Sandy Point, and Swallow Falls.

It's the same system as last year to prevent long lines and sudden capacity closures and long entrance lines.

Reservations must be made online as early as seven days in advance, and can be canceled up to 8am the day of.

More parks could require reservations as we get closer to the summer months.

Check out the latest updates here.

