BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Record-breaking heat today with triple digit heat index values! A Heat Advisory is issued for areas northwest of the bay. Limit your time outdoors and check on your relatives/neighbors!
Here are your top news headlines:
- Governor Wes Moore calls ICE arrest on Baltimore City School campus 'deeply disturbing'
- Police looking for two women in connection with deadly triple shooting in Federal Hill
- Fundraiser for man who lost his home
Top news headlines for Friday, June 12