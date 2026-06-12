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Top news headlines for Friday, June 12

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WMAR
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BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Record-breaking heat today with triple digit heat index values! A Heat Advisory is issued for areas northwest of the bay. Limit your time outdoors and check on your relatives/neighbors!

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Top news headlines for Friday, June 12

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