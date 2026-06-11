Governor Wes Moore calls ICE arrest on Baltimore City School campus 'deeply disturbing'

BALTIMORE — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were spotted conducting an immigration enforcement operation at a Baltimore City school on Thursday, according to multiple sources.

Agents conducted the operation on the campus of Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School at 8:02 a.m.

City School police were called to the campus in the 6800 block of Fait Avenue for reports of federal agents detaining someone.

A spokesperson with Baltimore Police told WMAR-2 News that officers responded to the scene, but the agents and the individual(s) were no longer there when they arrived.

A City Schools spokesperson said that although members of the school community were "significantly impacted," students and staff were not involved, and school operations would continue as normal.

"City Schools is working with local, state, and federal agencies to learn more about what happened, but because this is an open investigation, there's not more to share at this point," the school official told WMAR-2 News.

School police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the arrest, with BPD assisting, according to officials.

"We are deeply disappointed that enforcement activity occurred on a school campus during student arrival, a time when our focus should be welcoming children and families into a safe and supportive learning environment. Families deserve to interact with their schools free of fear and worry of arrest," said Marc Martin principal of Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School.

Senate President Bill Ferguson took to X to condemn the arrest on school ground.

"Nothing else matters if families don't feel safe. We will not backdown and will continue fighting this lawless administration, especially when that lawlessness threatens kids and families at schools," said Ferguson said.

Reports of the enforcement come three months after Mayor Brandon Scott signed an executive order disallowing the use of city property as an unpermitted staging area for federal immigration enforcement.

Mayor Scott released a statement following Thursday's arrest:

Governor Wes Moore also released a statement:

“What I saw on video this morning at Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School is deeply disturbing. Schools are places where children should feel safe, where parents should be able to drop off their kids without fear, and where educators should be able to focus on teaching — not where federal agents carry out immigration enforcement actions in front of children.

“My administration is in direct communication with ICE leadership to determine how this could have happened, why it happened on school grounds during drop-off, and what steps will be taken to ensure this does not happen again.

“Let me be clear: Maryland will work with federal law enforcement when it makes our communities safer. But actions that terrorize children, separate families in front of a school, and undermine trust in public institutions do not make us safer.”

WMAR-2 News reached out to ICE for further details surrounding the arrest and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.