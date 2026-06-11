Police looking for two women in connection with deadly triple shooting in Federal Hill

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police need your help locating two women in connection with a deadly triple shooting in Federal Hill on Saturday.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of South Hanover Street at 2:51 a.m. and found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

RELATED: 1 dead and 2 others injured in Federal Hill triple shooting

The men, ages 41, 40, and 35, were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Information Sought



In reference to a Homicide and Non-Fatal Shooting that occurred on June 6, 2026, in the 1000 block of South Hanover Street, Homicide detectives need your help in locating these two individuals.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the women in these… pic.twitter.com/QTkWgC4LfR — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) June 11, 2026

One of the men, later identified as Curtis Knox, died from his injuries.

Police say the other two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the women shown in the photos should contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

You can also contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.