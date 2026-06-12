A hotter & stormy end to the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Record-breaking heat today with triple digit heat index values! A Heat Advisory is issued for areas northwest of the bay. Limit your time outdoors and check on your relatives/neighbors! Get ready for another round of strong-severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The window for severe weather will be between 3 - 9 PM. Damaging wind gusts and hail will be the primary threats, though heavy rainfall and frequent lightning are also possible.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 98. Heat index values as high as 104. Light west wind increasing to 5-10 mph in the morning.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Sunday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.