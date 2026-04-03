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Top news headlines for Friday, April 3

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WMAR
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BALTIMORE — Good Friday! Morning mist and clouds diminish later this morning with more sunny breaks this afternoon. Temperatures will rebound into the 80s today and Saturday.

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Top news headlines for Friday, April 3

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