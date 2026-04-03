BALTIMORE — Good Friday! Morning mist and clouds diminish later this morning with more sunny breaks this afternoon. Temperatures will rebound into the 80s today and Saturday.
Here are your top news headlines:
- Maryland lawmakers debate complex bill to lower energy costs and regulate data centers across the state
- Kindness caught on camera: Mother returns tip jar money son stole from hot dog stand
- 1.6 miles of busy Reisterstown Road to be resurfaced in overnight project
Top news headlines for Friday, April 3