Good Friday forecast

BALTIMORE — Good Friday everyone!

Mild rest of the evening with a few showers possible to the north. Mostly dry on Saturday with breezy southerly winds. Widespread rain showers are still expected to slide through on Easter Sunda, late morning through the afternoon. Temperatures will return to seasonal levels early next week with more sunshine!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Areas of fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 8-18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25-30 mph.

Tonight A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Saturday A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday Showers. High near 73.

Sunday Night Showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 65.