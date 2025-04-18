Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Top news headlines for Friday, April 18

Latest Headlines
WMAR
Latest Headlines
Posted

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Temperatures will climb back into the mid-70sthis afternoon with some passing clouds and breezy winds. A big warm up takes place this weekend with highs climbing into the mid-80s on Saturday and mid-70s on Easter Sunday.

Here are your top news headlines:

Top news headlines for Friday, April 18

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are