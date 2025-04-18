A sunny & windy finish to the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Temperatures will climb back into the mid-70s this afternoon with some passing clouds and breezy winds. Wind gusts between 30-35 mph can be expected throughout the day. We get even warmer into the weekend! Temps break the 80 degree mark and then some. We won't be in record territory, but this is well above average. Easter Sunday is in good shape, a touch cooler, but looking dry. We stay dry and warm next week with highs in the 70s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind increasing to 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30-35 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.

Saturday Increasing clouds, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.