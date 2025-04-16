HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — To look at them now, you would be hard pressed to find any signs of neglect in the three lab puppies discovered in a wooded area of Havre de Grace where they had been abandoned.

“Without a doubt, we saw a difference in their personalities,” said Erin Long of the Humane Society of Harford County, “Yesterday, when the potential adoptive families were visiting with them, we had them in our meeting room and they were playing and bouncing all over one another and they were a delight. We all needed that injection of energy and fun and playfulness.”

VIDEO: Abandoned puppies find new homes Abandoned puppies find new homes

As you might imagine, once the puppies became available for adoption this week, they had all been placed in less than an hour.

This after fielding hundreds of telephone calls from people interested in owning one of the puppies, including some who have called every day to see when they would be available.

The shelter is hoping the interest in these dogs carries over to others in need of a home.

“At any given time, we have between 70 and 80 dogs here at the shelter so any time we can get an opportunity to shine a light on the animals that are sheltered here and get people to come out and adopt is a good thing,” said Long.

While the investigation continues into how the puppies became abandoned, the Humane Society says it will take in animals people no longer want no questions asked, and it can provide assistance for pet owners who can no longer afford to feed them if it means keeping them in their rightful home.

