Three teens arrested after series of Baltimore County business break-ins

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Three teen boys were arrested following break-ins at businesses across Baltimore County.

Baltimore County police say the incidents happened since Oct. 15. Cardboard in front of broken glass is what some businesses across the county are having to deal with following the break-ins.

The Tropical Smoothie on Merritt Blvd was one of many businesses in the shopping center hit. On Monday, a frequent customer reacted to the news.

"I actually arrived at the store that morning that it was broken into and saw them cleaning up," the customer said. "Honestly I've never seen multiple businesses vandalized like that."

Just about a mile down the road, two other businesses on Holabird Avenue were also broken into. While the manager at Happy Nails and Spa declined to talk on camera, she called the crimes annoying.

Cardboard covered the broken glass as business continued.

Police say the suspects hit other businesses on Frederick Road, Sulphur Spring Road, Pulaski Highway, and Baltimore National Pike.

Police arrested a 15-year-old, 16-year-old, and 17-year-old boy.

"It's not surprising, lately all you hear on the news is teen crime," a local neighbor said. "Being from this area and the city, it comes with the environment."

The teens were charged with second degree burglary and destruction of property.

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