Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
NewsRegionBaltimore County

Actions

16-year-old charged as adult with rape, assault and robbery in Milford Mill sexual assault case

baltimore_county_police_1490034647066_57104884_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
WMAR Staff
baltimore_county_police_1490034647066_57104884_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted

Baltimore County Police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection with a sexual assault reported earlier this month in the Milford Mill area.

Police said the teen was arrested by detectives with the department’s Special Victims Unit in connection with the Oct. 7 sexual assault.

The 16-year-old has been charged as an adult with first-degree rape, first-degree assault and robbery, according to police.

The suspect is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Police did not release additional information about the suspect due to their age.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

📱 More News from WMAR2News.com

 

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Download the WMAR-2 News app!

Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR