16-year-old charged as adult with rape, assault and robbery in Milford Mill sexual assault case

Baltimore County Police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection with a sexual assault reported earlier this month in the Milford Mill area.

Police said the teen was arrested by detectives with the department’s Special Victims Unit in connection with the Oct. 7 sexual assault.

The 16-year-old has been charged as an adult with first-degree rape, first-degree assault and robbery, according to police.

The suspect is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Police did not release additional information about the suspect due to their age.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.