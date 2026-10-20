Gorgeous weather all week

A quiet stretch of fall weather is settling into Maryland, with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures expected through the weekend! Temperatures are starting off Tuesday milder than they were on Monday morning, thanks to slightly higher humidity levels and the overnight breeze.

While a slow-moving Nor'easter will remain well offshore, we'll still feel some of its impacts here in Maryland. Persistent northerly winds will push water into portions of the Chesapeake Bay and tidal Potomac, increasing the risk of minor tidal flooding from Tuesday night through Friday. The greatest concern will be around the Tuesday night and Wednesday high tide cycles, particularly in flood-prone coastal communities. Fortunately, the storm will stay far enough offshore to keep rain out of our forecast, allowing sunshine to dominate throughout the week.

Looking ahead to the weekend, there's more good news! The coastal storm will gradually move away by Friday as another strong area of high pressure builds into the Northeast. This will keep our weather dry and quiet, with abundant sunshine continuing into Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will remain close to seasonal averages through the middle of the week before another push of cooler air arrives late Friday. Overnight lows will dip into the 30s and 40s Friday and Saturday nights, bringing back that familiar fall chill.

(Dylan Robichaud contributed to this report)

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.