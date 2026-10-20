MOM’s Organic Market coming to York Road corridor with new store planned for spring 2027

BALTIMORE — MOM’s Organic Market is coming to Baltimore’s York Road corridor, with a new store expected to open in spring 2027.

The organic grocer has signed a lease for about 14,690 square feet at Gittings Marketplace, located at 6300 York Road near Gittings Avenue.

The store will sell certified organic produce, natural and organic groceries, and other everyday items.

“We’re excited to continue expanding our presence in the greater Baltimore area and bring our unique approach to organic grocery shopping to even more residents,” MOM’s founder and CEO Scott Nash said in the announcement.

The store is expected to be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

MOM’s will join several other businesses at Gittings Marketplace, including Five Guys, Qdoba, Vito’s Pizza and Wells Liquor Store.

The new store will be just across York Road from a future Trader Joe’s. The company announced earlier this year that it plans to open a store at 6311 York Road, in the former Party City location.

Trader Joe’s has listed that location as “coming soon,” but has not announced an exact opening date.

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