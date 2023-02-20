Things to know about the CIAA Tournament this week

BALTIMORE — The CIAA returns to Baltimore for its second year Tuesday. It's the first major event at the revamped CFG Bank Arena.

The oldest black athletic conference is putting the hoops talent on full display. There are many events that impact more than basketball.

There are all kinds of events including fan fest, education day and a career expo. You can find a schedule of the events here.

This year, the tournament is celebrating women and the anniversary of Title IX.

The tournament officially starts Tuesday with both men's and women's teams featured. There are four women's games with tipoff starting at 10 a.m. On the men's side, there are two games starting at 6:40 p.m. Championship games are Saturday. The men play at one, the women play at 4.

In 2022, the tournament brought nearly $20 million to the city. For a full list of events and registration information, click here.