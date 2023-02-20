Watch Now
Enjoy discounts during CIAA Tournament with 'Bop Pass'

Posted at 2:46 AM, Feb 20, 2023
BALTIMORE — The CIAA Tournament starts Tuesday in Baltimore. It's the first major event happening at the revamped CFG Bank Arena.

A lot of events are happening on and off the court. Black-owned small businesses will be on display all week long.

There are plenty of savings available with a free 'Bop Pass' from Visit Baltimore.

In Baltimore, 'bop' is slang for a long walk. This pass will help you save money at attractions and support businesses participating, along with helping discover historical attractions around Baltimore.

