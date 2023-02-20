Expect delays around Downtown Baltimore for CIAA Tournament

BALTIMORE — The CIAA Tournament starts Tuesday at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore. It's going to be a busy week in the downtown area on the roads.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation says heavy traffic is expected Tuesday, February 21 through Saturday, February 25. Drivers are encouraged to plan to possible delays and give extra time.

Several lane closures will be in effect this week:



Lane closure along southbound Hopkins Plaza in the vicinity of the CFG Arena starting at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, February 20 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Curb lane closures will be in effect on Monday, February 20 from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. with parking restrictions.

Calvert Street curb lane closure (east side) between E. Biddle Street and 1121A N. Calvert Street

Biddle Street curb lane closure (south side) between N. Calvert Street and Hunter Street



These lane and road closures will take effect Thursday, February 23 through Saturday, February 25 from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day:

Light Street curb lane closure (west side) from Pratt Street to Sullivan’s Steakhouse.

Light Street curb lane closure (east side) from Pratt Street to the T. Rowe Price Building.

Park Avenue closure between Baltimore and Fayette Streets.

Charles Street parking lane closure (west side) from Pratt to Lombard Streets

Exclusive lanes will be designated for vehicles exiting parking garages around 7:00 p.m. between Tuesday to Saturday:



CFG Arena Garage on S. Howard Street north of W. Lombard Street

Baltimore Street Garage between Howard Street and Park Avenue

Anyone attending the CIAA Tournament is encouraged to use the Charm City Circulator. The Orange route will take riders right to the CFG Bank Arena. Buses on game days will run approximately every ten minutes.