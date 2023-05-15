'They're becoming a product of their environment': Neighbors react to teen shot on Mother's Day

BALITMORE — A 14-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot in west Baltimore on Mother's Day.

RELATED: 14-year-old girl shot in West Baltimore, suspect in custody

The shooting happened inside her home and her neighbor Ziyeeda Warren, whose home is connected to hers, told WMAR she witnessed the aftermath.

“I just heard the gun shot real loud and then it sounded like somebody hit the floor. Then I heard all the kids like yelling and stuff,” Warren said.

Warren was spending time with her children on Mother's Day when she heard the gunshot from her upstairs neighbors home that injured the young girl.

“The mother came and knocked on the door saying 'I need help, can somebody help me, call the ambulance because my daughter was just shot.' The bullet, or something could’ve came through the floor and hit somebody like bullets have no names,” Warren said.

It happened around 12:30 in the afternoon on Sunday inside a home on McCulloh near Robert Street. Warren said when her neighbor came knocking she and her brother quickly jumped into action to help. Her brother was helping the young girl who had just been shot while she called first responders.

“They said that her and her friend was in there playing with the gun or something and the gun went off and shot her in her side. On Mother’s Day, and it’s sad because that woman could’ve lost her child,” Warren.

Police said a person of interest was identified and taken into custody. Warren said although this was no ideal way for any parent to celebrate Mother’s Day, she’s grateful the ending was not deadly, and hopeful that teens will find better ways to occupy their time this summer.

“They’re becoming a product of their environment, like all they see is guns and drugs. It’s sad because it’s so easy for these kids to get guns these days. Like I said, I think if they have more choices, more opportunities, things will be a lot better. I’m glad she’s okay, at least the mother don’t have to bury her child,” Warren said.

It's unclear where that gun came from and this incident remains under investigation.