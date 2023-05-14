14-year-old girl shot in West Baltimore, suspect in custody

BALTIMORE — Police are currently on scene for a shooting in the west Baltimore.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of McCulloh Street for reports of a shooting inside of a home.

They arrived and located a 14-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to an area hospital to receive treatment. Her condition is currently unknown.

A juvenile male was taken into custody.

Central District Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2411.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.