The guy next door: 35-year-old Aberdeen man busted for guns and drugs

ABERDEEN, Md. — The sign says, ‘Drug Free Community’ outside the Perrywood Gardens Apartments, but Destiny Caudill knows better, refusing to let her children go outside at night.

“No. Not by themselves,” Caudill said. “No, there’s too much going on all the time.”

The sign also says, ‘Violators will be prosecuted’, and that’s what awaits Destiny’s neighbor, 35-year old Kevin Scott, Junior of Aberdeen.

“He was… like I say, you’d never even know. He was a nice guy. He’d talk to you. He’d come outside. He wasn’t like that at all,” said Caudill. “I was surprised. When they first came out here, I didn’t know they was going for him.”

Last week, the Harford County Task Force arrested Scott and showed up at his apartment in force, seizing 80 thousand dollars’ worth of cocaine laced with fentanyl, along with an AR15 style rifle, a pair of handguns and ballistic body armor.

“A repeat offender, you know, out there dealing drugs and what happens when a drug deal goes bad? We see it, sadly, way too many times across this country,” said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler, “This guy’s armed to the teeth if he needs to be.”

Scott faces a dozen different charges and is being held without bail, no stranger to a system, which has spit him back out before.

“This individual should not have been free, you know, has had many encounters, drug dealing in the past, gets out of jail, goes back to his same old practice of selling drugs and is armed for violence and, thankfully, it didn’t come to that, and once again has been removed and is in jail where he belongs,” added Gahler. “Hopefully, he’ll stay there a little longer this time.”

The guy next door who won over his neighbors while allegedly pushing poison in their complex and others along the Route 40 corridor.

In the year Caudill has lived in the complex, she said she would have never imagined he was a drug dealer.

“He didn’t give off that,” she said, “He ran every morning. He would leave for like an hour or two and just go running with a weighted vest on. He was a dog trainer, a regular trainer, a personal trainer. He didn’t give off that at all. He was nice too. You would think most drug dealers are a@#$%&. Ugh, ugh. No.”



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