More Baltimore County OIG changes raise stability questions within county government

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md — We now have the second report from the Baltimore County Office of the Inspector General.

While it's comprehensive, some county officials are still calling the office's standing troubling.

After the former Baltimore County IG Kelly Madigan left the office in December 2025, Deputy Inspector Greg Domroe took up operations.

That's all changed now with Domroe resigning last week.

County Councilman Julian Jones said this many changes in the IG's office spells trouble.

He released a statement saying,

“The hollowing out of the Office of the Inspector General, and the resulting failure to produce a single comprehensive report in months, should force some serious reflection about the crisis facing the office. Yet the people who helped create this crisis continue to tuck their heads in the sand and pretend everything is fine to avoid confronting the consequences of their actions.

The Council’s choice to prioritize politics over carrying out the duties mandated in the Charter has brought us to where we are today. My colleagues should reflect seriously on that choice, because Baltimore County residents deserve a strong, independent watchdog capable of doing its job.”

On the heels of Domroe's resignation, the office released its second report on the Permits, Approvals and Inspections office.

The investigation found that an employee committed time fraud from October 2025 to January 2026, that included either using a county vehicle to sit idle at non work related locations or leaving work early.

The report stated that supervisory failures allowed the behavior to continue, costing the county more than $16,000.

However, Councilman Jones told WMAR 2 News that right now, the presence of a second OIG report for the year doesn't make him feel any better about the direction the office is going.

He thinks there needs to be an overview on policy procedures along with someone who is qualified and certified to issue these reports.

A spokesperson for County Executive Kathy Klausmeier's office told us that Domroe will continue serving the office on a part time basis to lead recruitment for his replacement and provide stability and continuity during this transition.