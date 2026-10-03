THB Bagelry & Deli Expands Beyond Baltimore With First North Carolina Location

TOWSON, Md — For 25 years, a family-owned bagel business has been growing its footprint across the Baltimore region. Now, THB Bagelry & Deli is taking its next step — expanding across state lines.

What began as a small neighborhood bagel shop has grown into one of the Baltimore area's recognizable spots for freshly made bagels, sandwiches and deli food.

“We want to be the best part of your day. Our team is here to be the best part of your day,” said Tony Scotto, CEO and co-founder of THB Bagelry & Deli.

Scotto and his family started the business in 1999. They later purchased the Towson location in 2008 before expanding to additional locations throughout the Baltimore and Towson areas.

“We started back in 1999, my family, and we purchased the first store. This store in 2008, and we expanded to all the other stores that you see today,” Scotto said.

From Italy to Baltimore

For Scotto, the business is rooted in his family's experience growing up in Italy.

His family worked at his grandmother's small deli near Naples, where fresh bread and deli food were a part of everyday life. When the family came to the United States, Scotto says opening a business that reflected those traditions felt natural.

“We used to work in Italy at my grandmother's deli in Italy, like a very small, small deli hometown close to Naples, Italy,” Scotto said. “It kind of felt natural in a way to open this business. Our fresh bread, fresh deli was always something that we grew up with.”

As word spread about THB's bagels and sandwiches, so did demand.

“We expanded as more people were trying our bagels and more people were saying, ‘Come here, come here, come here,’” Scotto said.

That growth eventually led to eight locations across the Baltimore area.

THB Heads to North Carolina

Now, the family business is taking its biggest step yet.

THB is opening a franchise location in Thomasville, North Carolina — its first location outside the greater Baltimore area.

For Scotto, the expansion represents a milestone nearly two decades in the making.

“It gives me goosebumps,” Scotto said. “There was something that when we immigrated from Italy — myself, I came here from Italy in 2007 — there was just a dream. It was like a long distance, maybe one day. Well, yeah, it took almost 20 years to get there, but you know, it was worth the wait.”

Scotto says the North Carolina location is only the beginning. While the company continues to expand, he says THB will remain family-owned at its core.

The new Thomasville location is officially scheduled to open October 12.

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