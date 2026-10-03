Holistic Life Foundation celebrates 25 years of serving Baltimore and beyond

BALTIMORE, Md. — A Baltimore nonprofit, born from the vision of three lifelong friends, is celebrating 25 years of helping children, families, and underserved communities build resilience.

"We are celebrating a quarter century of giving services, delivering services in Baltimore and beyond, empowering communities, and what we do is, we teach people how to regulate through yoga, meditation, mindfulness, breathwork," said Atman Smith, Co-Founder.

The event marks a milestone for the Baltimore-founded organization, which says it has reached more than 200,000 children, educators, families, first responders and community members nationwide since its founding in 2001.

The celebration weekend started on Friday with a screening of its documentary, NP 2100, at the Parkway Theatre.

Taylor Epps The HLF documentary screening

"It's about Baltimore, our neighborhood, our Northern Pulaski neighborhood, the work that we do with the Holistic Life Foundation," co-founder Ali Smith said. "It's about redlining, it's about trauma and tying it together around our work."

Over the past 25 years, Holistic Life Foundation has become known for its Mindful Moment Program, which helps students and educators develop tools to manage stress, improve emotional well-being and strengthen relationships. Today, the organization's programs are offered in more than 100 schools and community spaces across the country.

For Asia Adams, one of the first students to participate in the foundation's after-school program, the experience helped shape her future.

Taylor Epps Asia Adams, former HLF student

"I don't know if I would've come as far as I have, coming from North Pulaski Street to going on to college or getting a master's degree," Adams said. "I think being part of Holistic Life really changed my trajectory."

The celebration will continue Saturday with a gala beginning at 6 p.m., bringing together supporters, alumni and community members whose lives have been impacted by the foundation's work.

Organizers say the weekend is not only a reflection on the organization's past, but also an opportunity to celebrate a legacy rooted in Baltimore while looking toward a future focused on expanding healing, resilience and opportunity for generations to come.