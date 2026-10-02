Body camera footage released in Baltimore County officer's fatal shooting of 21-year-old Sadie Holman

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Body camera footage has been released in the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman by a Baltimore County Police officer.

The Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division says the shooting happened on the morning of September 3 in Middle River.

Officers responded to Carroll Island Road after receiving a report of an armed woman, identified as Sadie Holman, 21, of Odenton.

Officers approached Holman in a parked vehicle. During the encounter, an officer fired his weapon.

Holman was taken to a hospital, where she later died. No officers were injured.

Investigators say a firearm was recovered inside Holman's vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detectives, as the investigation continues.

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