Body camera footage released in Baltimore County officer's fatal shooting of 21-year-old Sadie Holman

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Body camera footage has been released in the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman by a Baltimore County Police officer.
The Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division says the shooting happened on the morning of September 3 in Middle River.
Officers responded to Carroll Island Road after receiving a report of an armed woman, identified as Sadie Holman, 21, of Odenton.
Officers approached Holman in a parked vehicle. During the encounter, an officer fired his weapon.
Holman was taken to a hospital, where she later died. No officers were injured.
Investigators say a firearm was recovered inside Holman's vehicle.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detectives, as the investigation continues.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.