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Body camera footage released in Baltimore County officer's fatal shooting of 21-year-old Sadie Holman

Body cam released in fatal Baltimore County police shooting of 21-year-old.
Body camera released in Baltimore County officer's fatal shooting of 21-year-old Sadie Holman
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MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Body camera footage has been released in the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman by a Baltimore County Police officer.

The Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division says the shooting happened on the morning of September 3 in Middle River.

Officers responded to Carroll Island Road after receiving a report of an armed woman, identified as Sadie Holman, 21, of Odenton.

Officers approached Holman in a parked vehicle. During the encounter, an officer fired his weapon.

Holman was taken to a hospital, where she later died. No officers were injured.

Investigators say a firearm was recovered inside Holman's vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detectives, as the investigation continues.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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