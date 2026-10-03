Oysters, Blues & Brews returns on Saturday, blending oysters, conservation and waterfront fun

BALTIMORE, Md. — A waterfront festival focused on celebrating the Chesapeake Bay and connecting people with Baltimore's waterways is returning to Baltimore Peninsula this weekend.

Oysters, Blues & Brews returns Saturday for its fourth year, bringing together local oyster farmers, live music, food, educational activities and opportunities to get out on the water.

“The water is just so magnetic,” said Alex Snider, Vice President of Operations for the Baltimore Peninsula Partnership. “If you just give people a reason to hang out by the water, they will do that.”

The festival was created to encourage more people to explore the waterfront while learning about the importance of protecting natural resources like the Patapsco River and Chesapeake Bay.

"And we said the best way to get people together is to gather them around good food and good drinks. And then you need good music, so that's where you get blues," said Snider.

Environmental groups will also be on hand to help educate visitors about conservation efforts. Dave Sikorski with the Coastal Conservation Association said the event is designed to create future advocates for the Chesapeake Bay and its waterways.

Taylor Epps David Sikorski, Executive Director of the CCA

“Connecting people to the water in a fun way is so important,” Sikorski said. “As Marylanders, we're lucky we're connected to our bay, and this event is about celebrating that.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to build reef balls used to support oyster habitats and learn simple ways to help restore native ecosystems, including planting native species and supporting oyster restoration efforts.

Fishing activities will be available from the docks, and those who want to really get out there can explore Baltimore's harbor from the water.

Captain Todd Nicusanti said introducing people to Baltimore's waterways helps them form a stronger connection to the city and its natural resources.

Taylor Epps Captain Todd out on the water

“When you get out, your cortisol levels drop,” Nicusanti said. “It really is connecting back to the water. It really is rewarding to get people not just on the water, but getting people on the harbor itself."

The club also offers training for people interested in learning boating skills and will provide fishing experiences during Saturday's festival.

While supplies last, participants can go home with free fishing equipment to encourage them to continue spending time on the water after the event.

Tickets are $10 for anyone 18 and older. Admission is free for those younger than 18. For tickets/registration, click here. For more information, click here.