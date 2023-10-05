Swearing-in ceremony held for Richard Worley, James Wallace

BALTIMORE — There are two new department heads in Baltimore.

And they'll both lead agencies facing criticism and controversy.

On Thursday, Richard Worley was sworn in as Baltimore's new Police Commissioner.

He replaces Michael Harrison, who abruptly stepped in down in June, and Worley became acting commissioner.

Less than a month later, the Brooklyn Day mass shooting, where two people were killed and 28 more were injured.

Worley has said mistakes were made leading up to the shooting.

RELATED: Systematic failure or a handful of scapegoats?

He also faced criticism for the agency's decision to withhold suspect information prior to Pava Lapere's death.

READ:Police say Baltimore Tech CEO's alleged murderer will "kill and rape again"

While the man wanted in that case has been caught, police delayed releasing his information following a rape, arson, and attempted murder case in which he was the suspect.

Meanwhile, James Wallace takes over as Fire Chief.

Previous Fire Chief Niles Ford resigned following areport on the deadly Stricker Street firethat killed three firefighters and injured a fourth.

The report was highly critical of the department, citing confusion and disorganization on how it handled the response.