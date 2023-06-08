Michael Harrison steps down as BPD commissioner

BALTIMORE — Michael Harrison is stepping down as Baltimore Police Commissioner.

Mayor Brandon Scott made the announcement Thursday morning.

Deputy Commissioner Richard Worley has been nominated to replace Harrison.

Former Mayor Catherine Pugh appointed Harrison back in February 2019, while he was serving as commissioner with the New Orleans Police Department.

Much like his time in Louisiana Harrison's entire stint as top cop in Baltimore was spent under a federal consent decree, which remains in place today.

In each of his four years leading the department, Baltimore has surpassed 330 homicides.

This year, however, the City is on pace for less than 300 murders. If the trend continues it would mark the first time since 2014 the grim milestone isn't reached.

So far in 2023 — 121 homicides have been reported — 29 below the number this time last year.

Harrison leaves with about nine-months left on a five-year contract that pays him north of $300,000 annually.

