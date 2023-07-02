Two killed, 28 injured overnight in a mass shooting in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Two people were killed and 28 others injured in a mass shooting in South Baltimore, according to police.

Around 12:35 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 800 block of Gretna Court in Brooklyn for multiple calls of a reported shooting.

When they arrived, officers discovered multiple shooting victims.

Nine victims were transported from the scene to area hospitals, and 20 victims walked into area hospitals across the region.

An 18-year-old woman, now identified as Aaliyah Gonzalez, died on the scene, and a 20-year-old man, identified as Kylis Fagbemi, died at a local hospital a short time later.

All but nine of the remaining victims were released from the hospital, those victims are said to be in critical condition.

The non-fatal female victims injured ranged in age from 13 to 32 years old.

According to acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley, there were at least two shooters.

He also stated that police are aware of videos circulating around social media regarding the shooting, but there was no clarification made that they are connected to the incident.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation.

Mayor Brandon Scott, the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, and Baltimore Police issued a joint statement saying the following:

“In the early morning hours of July 2, a horrific mass shooting occurred at Brooklyn Homes in South Baltimore. At this time, two people have been killed and 28 others injured, leaving three people in critical condition. My heart is with those who lost their lives, all those who are now battling injuries, and their loved ones. This community should also know that they have our wholehearted support during this unimaginably difficult time. This act of violence has shaken our city to the very core, and we are all grappling with the shock, pain, and trauma that accompanies such a heinous act of destruction.



“This investigation is ongoing, and we will not rest until the people responsible are held accountable. This tragedy again shows why we must continue to focus on the amount of illegal guns on our streets that make it into the hands of individuals who should not have them and continuously carry out violent acts in our city. There must be accountability at each level of the illegal gun trade from those using them, those trafficking them to those who manufacture them in ways they know will lead to violence. I’m asking that anyone who has information on who committed this cowardly, violent act to come forward and help us secure justice for the Brooklyn community.



“To support residents of South Baltimore during this time, my office has stood up immediate resources in and surrounding the Brooklyn Homes area. Today, the Brooklyn Homes Community Center will serve as a central place for various city agencies to provide residents immediate aid and services.



“My Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) will immediately begin their work activating a Coordinated Neighborhood Stabilization Response within this community, focused on addressing trauma and stabilizing the neighborhood in partnership with community-based organizations and City agencies.



“In the coming days, our community will undoubtedly be faced with grief, questions, and the need for answers. I assure you that the Baltimore Police Department, MONSE, and every other city agency is working diligently to investigate, engage residents, and keep everyone informed of additional pertinent information when it becomes available.”





Governor Wes Moore also gave his thoughts on the shooting:

“Last night, we saw yet another mass shooting strike our community where a celebratory gathering turned deadly. My heart breaks for these victims, their families, and the Baltimore community that is coping with the loss.



Maryland has had enough of watching gun violence continue to ravage our state and our nation. The fact that these horrific shootings continue to take place is abominable. We as a state will continue to do everything we can to prevent senseless acts of violence like the one we saw last night.



We are grateful for the actions of the first responders who jumped quickly into action and are confident that our law enforcement officials will swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice. My administration is in close touch with local officials and will provide whatever resources are needed to assist.



To the loved ones of these Marylanders, I am so sorry for your loss. You deserve better and we will work together to bring you just that. You have my word.”



Resources have been mobilized at the Brooklyn Homes Community Center located at 4140 10th Street for those affected by the shooting, Mayor Scott said.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $28,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Family and friends have created a GoFundMe for Gonzalez, click here to donate.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.