Death of Baltimore Tech CEO, Hopkins grad being investigated as homicide

BALTIMORE — We're learning more about a 26-year-old woman who was found dead Monday morning in Mount Vernon.

Pava Marie Lapere was the founder and CEO of EcoMap Technologies, a Baltimore-based tech start-up company.

Police discovered the Johns Hopkins grad in the 300 block of W. Franklin Street, suffering from blunt-force trauma.

So far very little information has been released about her death, including a potential suspect and motive.

Lapere had been scheduled to speak at next month's Economic Builders Forum in Pennsylvania.

She was also ecently named to this year's Forbes 30 under 30 list.

In a statement EcoMap described Lapere a "deeply compassionate and dedicated leader."

"Her untiring commitment to our company, to Baltimore, to amplifying the critical work of ecosystems across the country, and to building a deeply inclusive culture as a leader, friend, and partner set a standard for leadership, and her legacy will live on through the work we continue to do."

The company said they would share more in the upcoming days about how they intent to honor Lapere's memory and legacy.