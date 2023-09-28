Manhunt over: Jason Billingsley arrested at train station for Pava LaPere murder

BALTIMORE — The manhunt for an alleged killer has come to an end.

Jason Billingsley, 32, was wanted for the murder of Pava Marie LaPere, a young tech CEO from Baltimore.

He'd been on the run and considered armed and dangerous. The U.S. Marshall's Office said he was taken into custody just after 11pm Wednesday at a train station in Bowie.

LaPere was found dead Monday, suffering from blunt force trauma, inside her Mount Vernon apartment building on W. Franklin Street.

Police said they used evidence from a September 19 attempted rape and arson to connect Billingsley to the murder.

He was also suspected of stealing a gun out of Baltimore County on September 25.

Billingsley was previously released from jail in October of 2022 after being convicted of a 2013 sexual assault.

Police believe he could be the suspect in other open cases. They've scheduled an 11am Thursday press conference to share more details on his arrest.

