Charles County Sheriff's deputies kill wanted man accused of pulling machete

WHITE PLAINS, Md. — Police shot and killed an armed man in Charles County on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened February 11 around Newport Circle and Cobbler Place in White Plains, just south of Waldorf.

That's where deputies were trying to arrest 36-year-old Demarcus Irish, of Clinton, who was reportedly wanted on a domestic violence related warrant.

According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office, Irish pulled a large machete and advanced towards the deputies.

In response Sergeant Andrew Coulby and Deputy First Class Brennan Kunz shot Irish to death.

"The officers involved were wearing clothing identifying them as Charles County Sheriff’s officers and they were equipped with body-worn cameras," the Sheriff's Office said. "The subject was found to be wearing a tactical vest with what appeared to be body armor."

A machete was also recovered at the scene. No deputies were hurt in the exchange.

The Maryland Attorney General's Office is investigating their actions.