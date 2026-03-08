Bodycam footage shows Maryland deputies killing man charging with machete

WHITE PLAINS, Md. — Extremely graphic body-worn camera footage has been released of a deadly police involved shooting in White Plains last month.

The 11-plus minute video shows 36-year-old Demarcus Irish, of Clinton, charging at Charles County Sheriff's Sergeant Andrew Coulby with a machete.

Coulby and Deputy First Class Brennan Kunz fires each fire killing Irish.

As the pair of officers tend to Irish, they discover he's wearing a body-armored vest.

At the time of his death, Irish was wanted on a domestic violence related warrant.

RELATED: Charles County Sheriff's deputies kill wanted man accused of pulling machete

To watch the video, click here. Be warned it's extremely graphic.

The Maryland Attorney General's Office is investigating the shooting.