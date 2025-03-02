Second teen dies following deadly shooting near Mall in Columbia

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — The second teen left in critical condition after the double shooting near the Mall in Columbia has died, police confirm.

Michael Robertson, 16, and Blake McCray, 15, were killed in the shooting.

Howard County police have since arrested and charged 18-year-old Emmetson Zeah in connection to the shooting.

RELATED: Teen arrested less than 24 hrs after targeting victims of deadly double shooting near Mall in Columbia

Police say Zeah opened fire on the pair near the Lidl parking lot on Little Patuxent Parkway. Investigators believe Zeah targeted the teen victims, but didn't reveal a motive.

During an interview with detectives, Zeah reportedly confessed to carrying out the double shooting, claiming the life of both teens.

Zeah has also been linked to a February 14 incident on Twin Rivers Road, where he allegedly fired several shots at someone and missed.

In the Valentine's Day case, Zeah admitted to returning fire at a juvenile who he claims shot at him.

SEE MORE: Court ordered GPS monitoring leads police to alleged Columbia Mall shooter

Police say there's no evidence the victim ever had a gun.

Besides GPS tracking and mall surveillance footage, a witness came forward identifying Zeah as the mall shooter.

This is the second fatal shooting by the mall in under a year.

Last July a teen was murdered inside the food court, launching a national manhunt for the shooter.

As a result of this, Howard County police have implemented a plan to make the mall safer.

"The plan includes increasing high-visibility marked patrol cars and uniformed officers patrolling in and around the mall. It also includes a series of covert and undercover details to supplement and support the uniformed officers,” Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der said on Thursday.

RELATED: More police for the Mall in Columbia

The department will use outreach officers, the mall’s extensive security camera system and even drones to identify collection points for possible criminal activity around the mall, and they’ll use school resource officers to help identify juveniles who could pose a threat.

A captain has been assigned as a unit commander to carry out the plan, identifying this effort as the department’s top priority.