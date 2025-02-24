Court ordered GPS monitoring leads police to alleged Columbia Mall shooter

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County Police say they're familiar with an alleged gunman accused of opening fire on two teenagers outside the Mall in Columbia Saturday.

Charging documents say a court ordered GPS monitor placed Emmetson Zeah, 18, at the crime scene.

During an interview with detectives, Zeah reportedly confessed to carrying out the double shooting, claiming the life of 16-year-old Michael Robertson, and leaving Blake McCray,15, in grave condition.

Zeah didn't quite reveal a motive, but acknowledged neither Robertson or McCray were armed.

He further indicated the gun used would match another nearby shooting he'd been involved in on Valentines Day.

That information turned out to be true, as police noted ammunition found at both scenes had the same stamp markings.

In the Valentines Day case, Zeah admitted to returning fire at a juvenile who he claims shot at him.

Police say there's no evidence the victim ever had a gun.

Besides GPS tracking and mall surveillance footage, a witness came forward identifying Zeah as the mall shooter.

The witness also linked Zeah to a recent stabbing around Mystic Court.

Police ultimately recovered the used gun, and clothing Zeah wore during the shooting.

The caliber of the gun matched that of the casings on scene.

Zeah is currently being held without bail.