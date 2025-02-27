More police for the Mall in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — Two fatal shootings in and around the Mall in Columbia in less than a year are too many for Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der who has outlined a plan to make the mall safer.

“The plan includes increasing high-visibility marked patrol cars and uniformed officers patrolling in and around the mall. It also includes a series of covert and undercover details to supplement and support the uniformed officers,” said Der.

The department will use outreach officers, the mall’s extensive security camera system and even drones to identify collection points for possible criminal activity around the mall, and they’ll use school resource officers to help identify juveniles who could pose a threat.

A captain has been assigned as a unit commander to carry out the plan, identifying this effort as the department’s top priority.

“He can go across the whole board of the police department,” said Der, “While we’ve got 509 sworn officers here, and I can tell you when he calls someone to utilize them, whether it’s in Northern District or Special Operations or drones or what have you, there are no silos. He has the autonomy to go anywhere he wants in the department.”

While crime statistics suggest Howard County is still one of the safest counties in the state, some people have their doubts.

Council Member Deb Jung has heard from both shoppers and those living on the site surrounding the mall as well, and she says both she and the mall manager have been asking for such help for years.

“You wouldn’t feel nervous going to the mall, yourself?” we asked Jung.

“I would not and I don’t live that far from the mall,” replied Jung, “but I also know all the things that they’re doing to make it a safe place and I hope that more people watch this press conference and understand all of the enhancements that are occurring at the mall to insure that people will continue to be safe."