High school student wanted for Columbia Mall murder remains on the loose

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County Police have identified the alleged gunman wanted for a deadly shooting at the Mall in Columbia.

The shooter is believed to be 17-year-old William Marshall III.

Police say he murdered 17-year-old Angelo Little inside the mall food court on July 27.



Surveillance video of the incident was released earlier this month. New video emerges of alleged Columbia mall killer

Marshall reportedly knew Little and specifically targeted him, but it's unclear why.

Marshall, who also goes by Junior, is said to attend Oakland Mills High School, however he's yet to show up for class this year, suggesting he may have left town.

"Police have conducted an extensive and exhaustive search for Marshall. They have reviewed troves of digital evidence, conducted hundreds of hours of surveillance, and enlisted the assistance of federal partners, but have been unable to locate Marshall," police said in a press release.

Howard County Police William Marshall III

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Marshall is considered a potential public safety threat due to the nature of his alleged crime.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts should call police at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.