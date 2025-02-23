Teen arrested less than 24 hrs after targeting victims of deadly double shooting near Mall in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — Less than 24 hours after a double shooting left one teen dead and another in critical condition near the Mall in Columbia, police have made an arrest.

Emmetson Zeah, 18, is charged with the murder of Michael Robertson, 16, and the attempted murder of Blake McCray, 15.

Howard County Police said Zeah opened fire on the pair, just before 6pm Saturday, near the Lidl parking lot on Little Patuxent Parkway.

Investigators believe Zeah targeted the teen victims, but didn't reveal a motive.

Detectives did recover the gun and clothing Zeah allegedly wore during the shooting.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov. You may remain anonymous.

