Road repairs starting in Baltimore County could bring overnight delays through December

Drivers on three major roads in Baltimore County could run into overnight delays as a series of pavement repairs gets underway this month.

The Maryland State Highway Administration says crews will patch pavement along portions of Warren Road, Wilkens Avenue and Falls Road.

Crews are expected to work from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, with temporary lane closures and flagging operations possible. The work is expected to continue through late December, weather permitting.

Here's where and when the work is expected to begin:



MD 943/Warren Road: From I-83 to Beaver Dam Road, starting as soon as Oct. 13.

MD 372/Wilkens Avenue: From I-95 to the Baltimore City line, starting as soon as Oct. 19.

MD 25/Falls Road: From I-695 to MD 130/Greenspring Valley Road, starting as soon as Oct. 25.

In addition to pavement repairs, crews will install new pavement markings where needed.

The three projects are part of a $2.4 million contract to pave state highways in Baltimore County.

Drivers are being told to allow extra time while traveling through the work zones.

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