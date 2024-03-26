Watch Now
Port of Virginia offering support to Baltimore after Key Bridge collapse

Posted at 12:20 PM, Mar 26, 2024
NORFOLK, Va. — The Port of Virginia has offered assistance to carriers whose vessels were due at Baltimore, following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after a cargo ship collided with a pillar.

The port said they are working on answers as far as additional ship traffic and increased volume, but say they have ample capacity and a lot of experience in handling surges in volume.

Port of Virginia's full statement is below.

"The Port of Virginia is truly saddened by this morning's news regarding the collision of the mv. Dali and the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. Our thoughts are with all those families directly impacted by this tragic event.

The mv. Dali called at Virginia International Gateway (VIG) terminal and departed March 22 for Baltimore as its next scheduled port of call. The vessel's call at VIG and its departure from the Norfolk Harbor were without incident.

Our operating team is already working with ocean carriers whose vessels were due to call Baltimore and offering the capability of our port to discharge cargoes as requested. The Port of Virginia has a significant amount of experience in handling surges of import and export cargo and is ready to provide whatever assistance we can to the team at the Port of Baltimore."

