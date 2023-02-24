Federal prosecutors seek to have Marilyn Mosby trial begin on Halloween

BALTIMORE — Prosecutors have requested the long awaited federal perjury trial of former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby to begin on Halloween.
Earlier this month, the case got delayed a third time after the judge allowed Mosby's entire defense team to withdraw due to potential conflicts of interest.
RELATED: Marilyn Mosby trial delayed a third time, new date not expected until at least June
Federal public defender James Wyda as now been assigned to represent Mosby during trial and needs time to brush up on the case.
Mosby is accused of withdrawing $90,000 from her city Deferred Compensation Plan under false pretenses and using it to buy vacation homes in Florida.
Prosecutors say that contradicts any notion that Mosby suffered financial harm during the pandemic, highlighting the $9,000 pay raise she received during that period.
The two sides filed a joint motion agreeing to the following deadline schedule leading up to trial.
- May 1, 2023, deadline for the parties to meet-and-confer regarding expert witnesses and pretrial motions
- June 1 2023, deadline for expert disclosures
June 30, 2023, deadline for the filing of pretrial motions and for supplemental expert
disclosures
July 14, 2023, deadline for the filing of responses to pretrial motions and for the filing of
motions to exclude experts and supplement expert disclosures
- July 21, 2023, deadline for the filing of replies to pretrial motions
July 28, 2023, deadline for the filing of responses to motions to exclude experts and
supplement expert disclosures
August 4, 2023, deadline for the filing of replies to motions to exclude experts and
supplement expert disclosures.
- September 8, 2023, motions hearing
September 15, 2023, deadline to file motions in limine and to submit jointly proposed jury
instructions, a jointly proposed verdict form and jointly proposed voir dire
- September 29, 2023, deadline to file responses to motions in limine
- October 6. 2023, deadline to file replies to motions in limine
- October 20, 2023, hearing on motions in limine and pretrial conference
- October 30, 2023, final pretrial conference