Federal prosecutors seek to have Marilyn Mosby trial begin on Halloween

BALTIMORE — Prosecutors have requested the long awaited federal perjury trial of former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby to begin on Halloween.

Earlier this month, the case got delayed a third time after the judge allowed Mosby's entire defense team to withdraw due to potential conflicts of interest.

RELATED: Marilyn Mosby trial delayed a third time, new date not expected until at least June

Federal public defender James Wyda as now been assigned to represent Mosby during trial and needs time to brush up on the case.

Mosby is accused of withdrawing $90,000 from her city Deferred Compensation Plan under false pretenses and using it to buy vacation homes in Florida.

Prosecutors say that contradicts any notion that Mosby suffered financial harm during the pandemic, highlighting the $9,000 pay raise she received during that period.

The two sides filed a joint motion agreeing to the following deadline schedule leading up to trial.