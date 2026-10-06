Have you seen him? Police searching for missing University of Maryland student

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland Police Department is asking for help finding a missing UMD student.

Dilan Shaan Ashar, 22, was last seen at 2:30 a.m. Friday at Terrapin Trail Garage, wearing a black University of Maryland hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white shoes.

Ashar is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call UMPD at 301-405-3555. Anonymous tips can be sent here.

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