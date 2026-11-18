BALTIMORE, Md. — Baltimore is getting national attention, but it's not the kind that calls for bragging rights.

A new study from WalletHub ranks Baltimore the 11th most sinful city in America.

The study compared more than 180 cities using 37 different measures.

Baltimore ranked 2nd in the country for anger and hatred, 14th for excesses and vices, and 10th for lust.

However, "Charm City" ranked lower in other categories, including greed, vanity and laziness.

Las Vegas claimed the No. 1 spot, followed by Houston and Los Angeles.

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